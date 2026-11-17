Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi was sentenced to 17 months in prison for attempting to obstruct justice, disclosing confidential information, and violating court orders. The case concerns his actions which, according to the court, were aimed at influencing witnesses in a separate trial in which Thaçi is accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Transfer of information and instructions

As Anadolu Agency reports, a judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers found that in 2023 Thaçi passed confidential information about prosecution witnesses to people who visited him in detention.

The court also concluded that Thaçi used visitors to relay instructions to witnesses regarding their testimony in the war crimes case. In particular, Kosovo Liberation Army veteran Fadil Fazliu relayed an instruction to one of the witnesses to deny receiving any messages from the former president if questioned by prosecutors.

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Sentences for other defendants

Fazliu and another visitor, Bashkim Smakaj, were each sentenced to 12 months in prison for attempting to obstruct court officials and aiding Thaçi in violating court orders. Both were released in consideration of the time they had already spent in detention.

Former Kosovo deputy prime minister Hajrëdin Kuçi received a one-month suspended sentence for contacting a prosecution witness in violation of a court order. Former Malisheva mayor and Kosovo Liberation Army commander Isni Kilaj was acquitted of all charges in the case. The court noted that Thaçi's 17-month sentence will be served separately from any possible sentence in the war crimes case.

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