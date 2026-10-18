Former regional treasurer of the ANC party in the North West province and businessman Suliman Karrim was detained at South Africa’s OR Tambo International Airport. He was detained in the departure hall while preparing to travel to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan with his family.

As Daily Maverick reports, the detention is linked to a long-standing case involving the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality. South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier General Athlenda Mathe said law enforcement officers had been alerted by the Madlanga Commission recommendations implementation team. According to the publication, Karrim is also to be charged over his failure to appear before the commission.

Work of the commission

The Madlanga Commission is a judicial commission of inquiry into crime, political interference and corruption in South Africa’s criminal justice system. According to Daily Maverick, it has already formally referred materials concerning 14 officials for immediate criminal investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among those mentioned in the commission’s materials is former deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya. He is in custody and awaiting a bail decision in a case involving human trafficking, rape and the grooming of an underage girl. Claims were also made at the commission’s hearings that Sibiya may have received bribes and funding from alleged criminal syndicate leader Vusimuzi Matlala.

Other proceedings

Former deputy head of the police intelligence unit Feroz Khan is implicated in a case concerning the alleged operation of an illegal precious metals trading network together with Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa and businessman Tariq Downs. Khan was wounded in an alleged assassination attempt ahead of his planned appearance before the commission, and the closed hearing was postponed indefinitely.

Former deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police Julius Mkhwanazi is also in custody. He is implicated in several criminal cases, including kidnapping, murder and robbery. Mkhwanazi and five of his co-accused were denied bail.

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