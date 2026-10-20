Israeli company Elbit Systems has received a three-year contract worth $235 million to supply PULS launchers and EXTRA-MR guided missiles to an unnamed European country. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the agreement was concluded by Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the defense ministry of the customer country.

What the contract provides for

The contract covers medium-range EXTRA-MR missiles, PULS launchers, associated platforms, and comprehensive logistics support. EXTRA-MR is a highly accurate supersonic missile with a range of up to 80 kilometers, designed to strike important targets at medium distances.

The missiles are compatible with PULS launchers and existing C4I networks. PULS can launch unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions, and missiles of various ranges. The launcher can also be adapted to existing wheeled and tracked platforms.

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Spread of the system in Europe

According to the publication, PULS has already been selected by nearly a dozen European countries, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, and Germany. The system has become widespread among NATO members seeking to expand their long-range fire capabilities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel “Butsi” Machlis said the contract strengthens the company’s position in rocket artillery and reflects international demand for its missile systems and launchers.

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