The Polish Bishops’ Conference will hold its 406th plenary meeting on October 22–24, 2026, in Zakopane. Among other things, the bishops will discuss preparations for the start of work by an independent expert commission that will examine the phenomenon of sexual abuse of minors in the Catholic Church in Poland, Interia reports.

Status of the commission

The commission was established in March 2026, and the current work concerns the conditions for its operation. During the meeting, the bishops are to consider the results of consultations on the commission’s statute.

One of the legal issues will be the commission obtaining legal personality under state law. The discussion is planned both in smaller groups and during the plenary part of the meeting.

Education, media and youth

The agenda also includes the situation regarding religion classes in schools, educating young people based on values, and the problem of aggression in the school environment. The meeting announcement does not provide specific proposals on organizing religious instruction and does not state what position the bishops may adopt after the discussion.

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Participants will return to issues concerning the operation and financing of their own media. At the previous meeting, the bishops decided to establish a Media Fund, which is to finance the Press Office of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, the Catholic Information Agency and the Opoka portal.

The program provides for an assessment of the implementation of the synod on synodality in Polish dioceses and a vote on a document concerning the life, formation and ministry of permanent deacons. Participants will also be presented with information on preparations for the 150th anniversary of the Marian apparitions in Gietrzwałd, the 300th anniversary of the canonization of Saint Stanislaus Kostka, and the Taizé European Meeting of Youth in Łódź.

Joint liturgies are planned during the meeting. On the first day, the bishops are to celebrate Mass at the sanctuary in Krzeptówki, and on the second day, at the Church of St. Hyacinth in Chochołów.

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