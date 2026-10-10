Eritrea asks UN to intervene in standoff with Ethiopia — Al Jazeera

Eritrea has appealed to the UN Security Council to take “deterrent measures” against Ethiopia, which Asmara accused of declaring war amid the conflict in the Tigray region. Al Jazeera reports.

Mutual accusations

Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh said in a letter to the UN Security Council that allegations that Eritrean troops had crossed into Ethiopian territory were part of Addis Ababa’s plan to justify war. He called on the Security Council to firmly condemn Ethiopia’s actions and impose the necessary deterrent measures.

Saleh referred to Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provides for measures ranging from sanctions to the use of force. According to him, the escalation could cause significant devastation for the populations of both countries and destabilize the entire region.

Earlier, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos accused Eritrea of an overt act of aggression and declared the country’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Ethiopian authorities claim that Eritrean troops advanced up to 60 kilometers into Tigray.

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Fighting in Tigray

Ethiopia says Eritrea supports the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Last month, an alliance of seven armed groups attacked federal forces in the northern region, seeking to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

This week, the Ethiopian army said it had pushed back TPLF fighters and taken control of the regional capital, Mekelle. It also reported drone strikes on Eritrean military forces in Tigray.

Tensions between the countries have also intensified over Ethiopia’s access to the Red Sea. Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993, and the states fought a border war in 1998–2000. In the 2020–2022 war in Tigray, TPLF forces fought against Ethiopian government troops, which Eritrea supported at the time.

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