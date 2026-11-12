The EU will provide Ukraine with 500 generators and pontoon bridges to help the country prepare for winter

The European Union is mobilizing 500 generators from the rescEU reserves and will also help deliver floating bridges and buses to Ukraine to provide support as winter approaches.

“We promised to help ensure an uninterrupted power supply and support Ukrainians throughout the winter. And we are keeping that promise,” reads a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa following their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin.

In addition to supplying generators, European partners are facilitating the transport of four floating bridges from Norway and 200 buses, as well as helping to set up emergency support centers.

Source: joint statement by European Union leaders.

EU leaders in Dublin pledged continued military and economic support for Ukraine.

Ukraine has received over 4 billion euros in additional aid from the EU, according to Koretsky.

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