The European Union plans to apply new rules for protecting airline passenger rights starting on October 23, 2027. They provide for clearer procedures for refunds for cancelled flights, compensation for significant delays and additional guarantees for people who need assistance while travelling.

As RMF24 reports, tickets purchased through travel agencies or online platforms will be subject to a 14-day deadline for a full refund if a flight is cancelled. The airline will have seven days to transfer the money to the intermediary, and the intermediary will have another seven days to settle with the customer. Passengers are also expected to be informed about refund rules during booking.

Compensation for delays

The new rules provide for compensation for flight delays of three hours or more. Its amount will depend on the route distance and range from 250 to 600 euros.

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Common forms are planned to be introduced for submitting reimbursement and compensation claims. They will be available on the European Commission's website in all EU languages and will cover different types of transport. Carriers will be able to use their own forms if they comply with European requirements.

Assistance for passengers and oversight

The rules also provide for the free transport of an accompanying person if their presence is necessary for a passenger to receive appropriate assistance. National authorities monitoring compliance with passenger rights will be able to independently launch inspections and audits and contact carriers without a traveller's prior complaint.

Before they are applied, the new provisions must still be formally approved by the Council of the EU and published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

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