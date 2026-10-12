EU approves three-year support mission in Lebanon — Jerusalem Post

European Union foreign ministers have agreed to establish a new support mission in Lebanon that will advise and train the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces. The mission is intended to help strengthen territorial control, border security and the country’s internal security, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Civilian and military components

According to the Council of the EU, the mission’s initial mandate is designed for three years. It will have civilian and military components. The military strand provides advisory support and training to strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces in border and maritime security.

The civilian component will train personnel of Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, including in combating cybercrime and smuggling. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said that Europe is interested in Lebanon’s future.

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Preparations for deployment

Before the mission begins work, the EU must complete additional operational planning. A representative of the bloc said that the EU hopes to deploy personnel for the new mission in the coming months. Last month, Kallas also said that more than ten EU member states were ready to provide resources and personnel for the mission.

The initiative emerged after the EU explored ways to strengthen Lebanese forces so that the country’s army could focus on disarming Hezbollah. The mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon is set to end at the end of 2026, after which a one-year phase of downsizing and withdrawing the contingent is expected.

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