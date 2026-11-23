On November 20, the European External Action Service summoned the Russian chargé d'affaires over damage to EU embassies in Kyiv caused by Russian strikes. During the meeting, the Russian diplomat was told that attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable.

The European External Action Service summoned the Russian diplomat following damage to EU embassies in Kyiv last week caused by Russian attacks.

“I am pleased to provide you with an update regarding the summoning of the Russian chargé d’affaires. He was summoned to a meeting on Friday. This took place at the technical level at the European External Action Service,” Vigand said, responding to a question from a “European Truth” correspondent.

“We raised the issue of the damage to the embassies in Kyiv. It was stated that, under international law, any attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable because… they are protected by international law,” the spokesperson added.

Christian Wigand emphasized that the EU “will continue to increase aid to Ukraine and exert pressure on Russia.”

Source: European Commission spokesperson Christian Wiegand in response to a question from a “European Truth” correspondent in Brussels on November 23

Sweden summons Russian ambassador over damage to embassies in Kyiv.

Sweden summoned a Russian diplomat over the attacks on Ukraine.

Read us on