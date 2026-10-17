The European Commission has presented a new strategy to combat human trafficking. It provides for six areas of work: wider use of technology to prevent and detect human trafficking, cooperation with businesses and labour inspectors, stronger action against organised crime, prevention of migration-related risks, crisis preparedness, and stronger protection for people in at-risk groups and victims.

As the European Commission reports, more than 20,000 victims of human trafficking were registered in the EU in 2023–2024. This is 16.1% more, while many cases may remain undetected.

Forms of exploitation and victims

Human trafficking can include sexual and labour exploitation, forced criminal activity or begging, as well as forced marriage. Women and girls accounted for 63% of registered victims, mainly those who were sexually exploited. Children accounted for 15% of registered victims.

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Men made up the majority of victims exploited for labour, accounting for 74%.

Technology and cooperation with businesses

The strategy provides for the use of modern technologies to prevent and detect human trafficking. Special attention will be paid to engaging the private sector in order to reduce the risks of exploitation and improve the early detection of such cases.

The European Commission also plans to strengthen action against transnational schemes linked to organised crime, prevent migration-related exploitation, and improve prevention, preparedness and rapid response in crisis situations. The strategy was presented ahead of the EU Anti-Trafficking Day, observed on 18 October.

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