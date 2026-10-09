The European Parliament in Strasbourg adopted a recommendation on EU-China political relations, rejecting Beijing’s attempts to restrict Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and exchanges. The document is addressed to the European Council, the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Taipei Times reports.

Members of the European Parliament described Taiwan as a valuable partner in trade and technology and supported deepening EU-Taiwan ties, emphasizing the strategic importance of such relations. The recommendation mentions China’s pressure over Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim’s participation in the European Parliament-organized Ventotene Conference for Freedom and Democracy last month.

Position on the status quo

The document confirms that the EU’s policy on Taiwan is determined by its “one China” policy, while the European Union has never endorsed the “one China” principle promoted by Beijing. The European Parliament opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, as well as changes that run counter to the will of Taiwan’s residents.

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The recommendation calls on the EU and member states to strengthen security coordination with other democratic partners in the region. Proposed measures include a permanent maritime presence and joint exercises to bolster regional stability. The European Commission was also urged to fulfill its commitment to Parliament to deter China from provocations or escalating tensions around Taiwan.

Cooperation and participation in the UN

The European Parliament called on the UN to reject China’s demands and grant holders of Republic of China passports, including tourists, journalists, NGO workers and political activists, access to UN tours and events. Lawmakers also opposed what they called China’s distortion of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 to justify claims to Taiwan’s territory and sovereignty. The text states that the resolution does not mention Taiwan and concerns only China’s representation at the UN.

Separately, the recommendation calls for deepening economic and technological cooperation with Taiwan, particularly in semiconductor production and cybersecurity. The European Commission was urged to begin preparations without delay for negotiations on a bilateral investment agreement or another arrangement, including a memorandum on critical supply chains.

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