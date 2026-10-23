Feijóo vows to review Spain’s abortion law — Politico Europe

In Spain, People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo said that if he wins the general election on November 29, he will carry out sweeping conservative reforms in the social sphere. He promised to review legislation on abortion and euthanasia, as well as abolish the separate Ministry of Equality.

As Politico Europe reports, Feijóo said his main goal was to remove Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez from office and begin a new chapter for the country after eight years of socialist rule.

Possible coalition with Vox

Feijóo confirmed that he is prepared to consider forming a government coalition with the far-right Vox party if election results require it to secure a parliamentary majority. According to polls, the People’s Party may need Vox’s support to obtain one.

In such a partnership, Vox is expected to demand the post of deputy prime minister and at least one ministry, as has already happened in regional coalitions with the People’s Party. Feijóo said he had not held formal talks on the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

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Abortion, euthanasia and the Ministry of Equality

The People’s Party leader promised to review the abortion law, which in 2023 allowed minors aged 16 and over to terminate pregnancies without parental consent. Feijóo supports involving legal guardians in making such a decision.

He also stated his intention to restrict access to euthanasia. In Spain, it was legalized in 2021 for adults with severe incurable illnesses or serious chronic and disabling conditions, subject to strict safeguards. Separately, the politician promised to abolish the Ministry of Equality as part of a plan to reduce the size of the government.

Feijóo did not commit to further raising the minimum wage, which under Sánchez rose from €735 per month in 2018 to €1,221 now. He said his goal is to increase average wages and the population’s purchasing power.

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