Starting November 16, 2026, Finland will impose restrictions on the entry of Russian athletes and other sports officials, including those competing under neutral status.

Helsinki explained this decision by stating that the arrival of Russians could pose a threat to the country’s international relations. This is stated in a resolution by the Finnish government.

The document imposes entry restrictions on Russian citizens arriving in the country for non-essential purposes, including short-term work on a visa. In accordance with the EU Visa Code and the Schengen Borders Code, visas may be denied and entry refused to individuals who pose a threat to the international relations of European Union member states.

As long as Russia’s war of aggression continues, Russian athletes have no place in Finland. Their entry into the country would pose a threat to Finland’s international relations. The same applies to other short-term work visas that are not necessary for Finland’s national interests, said Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

The restrictions will also apply to Russian athletes competing under neutral status and other representatives of the sports sector.

The Finnish government emphasized that Russia uses sports as a propaganda tool and attempts to use it to advance the goals of its illegal war of aggression.

At the same time, exceptions are provided for Russian citizens. They will be allowed to work in Finland on a Schengen visa if such activity is of significant importance to the country’s national interests. Specifically, this refers to work in the field of supply chain security.

The restrictions will apply regardless of which country Russian citizens are arriving from when entering Finland or transiting through its territory en route to other Schengen Area countries.

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s diplomatic missions abroad will be responsible for implementing the visa restrictions. The Finnish Border Guard will oversee entry, while border guards and the police will assess the conditions for short-term stays.

The new decree supplements the Finnish government’s decision of July 6, 2023. Its provisions will apply when processing visa applications and assessing the conditions for entry and short-term stays starting November 16, 2026.

This is stated in the Finnish government’s decree.

As a reminder, Finland has banned Russians from purchasing real estate due to threats to national security — Yle.

As a reminder, Finland will allocate €100 million to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

Finland also plans to impose tariffs on all Russian imports.

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