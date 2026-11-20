Fudge is a sweet dessert originating in the United States, typically cut into small square pieces. It has a dense consistency, yet is tender and slightly crumbly. You don’t need to chew it for a long time, like you would with caramel—a piece gradually melts in your mouth. The base of classic fudge consists of sugar, milk or cream, and butter. During preparation, the mixture is heated, then cooled and whipped or stirred to form small sugar crystals. These crystals give the dessert its characteristic texture.

In the peanut butter version, a thick paste made from roasted peanuts is added to the sweet base. It makes the flavor richer, adds nutty notes, and slightly tempers the sweetness. Both smooth peanut butter and a paste with small pieces of peanuts are used in the preparation. In the latter case, the dessert has a pleasant crunchy texture.

Unlike regular fudge, which is often made with sugar and milk, peanut fudge has a distinct nutty flavor. Chocolate, vanilla, sea salt, nuts, dried fruit, or caramel are also added to it. The dessert is usually served chilled, in small portions, since it’s quite sweet and filling. It can be eaten on its own, served with coffee or tea, or used as a filling for other sweets.

Where did fudge come from, and how did it become popular?

The history of fudge began in the United States in the late 19th century. One of the earliest written references to this dessert is believed to be a letter from 1886, which mentions fudge made by a relative of a student at Vassar College in New York State. According to accounts, it was sold in Baltimore for about 40 cents a pound. Later, student Emeline Bettersby Hartridge obtained the recipe and, in 1888, made about 30 pounds of fudge for a student charity auction.

It was women’s colleges in the U.S. that played a significant role in popularizing this dessert. Students made fudge in their dorms, shared recipes, and hosted small dessert parties. You didn’t need a big kitchen to make it: all it took was a pot, a simple heating device, and a few readily available ingredients. The girls brought the recipes home, and eventually fudge became popular far beyond college towns.

By the end of the 19th century, fudge was also being sold in candy shops. The island resort town of Mackinac Island in Michigan became a particularly famous production center. There, the treats were made for tourists who came for their summer vacations. Some shops have kept this tradition alive to this day, and making fudge right in front of customers has become part of the local culinary culture.

At the same time, food historians note that the history of fudge-like sweets may be older and more complex. In a 2023 research article, researchers Patrick Charbonneau and Jeffrey Pilcher traced the connection between American fudge and the Mexican dessert panochita de leche. It was made as early as the 18th century using unrefined brown sugar and milk. Therefore, the exact origin of the technique remains a subject of research, although modern fudge, as a popular confectionery item, took shape specifically in the United States.

How Peanut Butter Was Added to Fudge

Peanut butter became popular in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Its history is linked to the development of food technology and the search for nutritious foods that are easy to eat and store. In 1895, John Harvey Kellogg patented the process for making nut paste. At the same time, researchers also mention entrepreneur George Bale, who may have been selling peanut butter even earlier—as early as 1894. So it’s difficult to definitively name just one person as the inventor of modern peanut butter.

Initially, this product was distributed through health resorts and health food stores, and later became a staple in American households. People began adding it to sandwiches, cookies, cakes, candies, and other desserts. The combination of peanut butter with sweet fudge proved to be a success: the nutty flavor balanced the sugary base well, and the paste itself made the texture creamier.

This is how a distinct variety of fudge emerged, which over time became one of the most popular homemade desserts in the U.S. It is prepared for holidays and family gatherings, sold in bakeries, and given as gifts in small boxes. Recipes vary: some use heavy cream and sugar, while others use condensed milk, white chocolate, or marshmallows. The latter options are particularly convenient for home cooking, as they do not require precise temperature control of the sugar syrup.

Why is Peanut Butter Fudge Day celebrated on November 20?

In the U.S., November 20 is dedicated specifically to peanut butter fudge. The English name for the holiday is National Peanut Butter Fudge Day. It is one of the many culinary dates on the American calendar that highlight popular dishes, foods, and desserts. It is not an official public holiday and does not entail a day off or mandatory celebrations.

The exact origin of this date has not been definitively established. Some calendars of culinary holidays indicate that it has been celebrated since 2004, and the National Peanut Council of the United States is listed among the organizers. At the same time, the National Holiday Calendar notes that it is still investigating the history of this date’s origins. Therefore, it is more accurate to refer to it as a popular American culinary holiday rather than an officially recognized day with a clearly established history.

It’s usually celebrated in a very simple way: people make homemade fudge, buy it from bakeries, treat their friends, and post photos of the dessert on social media. They use the hashtag #PeanutButterFudgeDay for this. Some people add peanut butter fudge to ice cream, cakes, or cookies, while others simply cut it into small cubes and serve it with coffee.

Three Peanut Butter Fudge Recipes

At home, you can make fudge in several ways. The classic recipe requires just a few ingredients, while the other two allow you to add unique flavors and textures. It’s important to use peanut butter without excess liquid: a paste that’s too runny may prevent the dessert from setting properly. If you choose a peanut butter that contains sugar or salt, take this into account when preparing the fudge.

1. Classic Peanut Butter Fudge

Prep time: about 15 minutes, plus cooling time. Yield: about 25–30 pieces.

Ingredients:

250 g smooth peanut butter;

400 g white chocolate;

200 g condensed milk;

1 teaspoon vanilla extract;

a pinch of salt—optional.

Instructions:

Prepare a square baking pan measuring approximately 20 × 20 cm. Line it with parchment paper so that the edges of the paper extend slightly beyond the sides of the pan. This will make it easier to remove the finished dessert. Break the white chocolate into small pieces and place them in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add the condensed milk and heat over very low heat, stirring constantly. When the chocolate has almost completely melted, add the peanut butter. Stir until you have a smooth, thick mixture with no lumps. Add the vanilla and a pinch of salt. Stir once more. The mixture should be smooth, thick, and glossy. Transfer the mixture to a mold and smooth it out with a spatula. If desired, you can tap the mold lightly on the table to make the surface even. Place the dessert in the refrigerator for at least 3–4 hours, or preferably overnight. Once the fudge has completely set, remove it from the pan and cut it into small squares.

This is a basic recipe that’s easy to customize to your taste. If you want a more pronounced peanut flavor, you can use roasted peanut butter. And for a richer flavor, add some toasted, chopped nuts. Store the finished pieces in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

2. Chocolate Fudge with Peanut Butter and Salted Pretzels

Prep time: about 20 minutes, plus cooling time. Yield: about 25 pieces.

Ingredients:

250 g peanut butter;

300 g white chocolate;

150 g condensed milk;

100 g dark chocolate;

50 g salted pretzels;

1 teaspoon vanilla extract;

a pinch of sea salt.

Instructions:

Line a baking pan with parchment paper. Break the salted pretzels into small pieces with your hands. You don’t need to crumble them completely—it’s better to leave some crunchy pieces in the dessert. Melt the white chocolate together with the condensed milk in a double boiler or over very low heat. Stir constantly to prevent the mixture from burning. Add the peanut butter and vanilla. Stir until smooth. Then add about two-thirds of the pretzels and gently distribute them throughout the mixture. Transfer the mixture to a pan and smooth out the surface. Melt the dark chocolate separately and use a spoon to spread it over the fudge in thin stripes or small dots. Use a toothpick or the tip of a knife to trace over the chocolate design to create pretty swirls. Sprinkle the remaining pretzels and a small amount of sea salt on top. Place the pan in the refrigerator for 3–4 hours. Once the dessert has set, cut it into small pieces.

This recipe combines several flavors at once: sweet white chocolate, rich peanuts, slightly bitter dark chocolate, and salty pretzels. It’s the pretzels that make this dessert unique—they add crunch and keep the flavor from feeling too sweet. This fudge is perfect for anyone who loves the combination of salty and sweet. It can also be served in small cubes alongside black coffee.

3. Peanut Fudge with Cranberries, Orange, and Pistachios

Prep time: about 20 minutes, plus cooling time. Yield: about 25 pieces.

Ingredients:

250 g peanut butter;

350 g white chocolate;

150 g condensed milk;

60 g dried cranberries;

50 g shelled pistachios;

zest of one orange;

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon;

a pinch of salt.

Preparation:

Prepare a baking pan and line it with parchment paper. Chop the pistachios into small pieces with a knife. If the cranberries are very dry, soak them in warm water for a few minutes, then drain and dry them thoroughly. Melt the white chocolate together with the condensed milk in a double boiler or in a saucepan over low heat. Stir constantly so the chocolate melts evenly. Add the peanut butter and stir until smooth. Stir in the cinnamon and a pinch of salt. Remove the mixture from the heat. Add the cranberries, most of the pistachios, and the finely grated orange zest. Stir to distribute the ingredients evenly. Transfer the mixture to a pan and smooth it out. Sprinkle the remaining pistachios and a small amount of orange zest on top. Let the dessert chill in the refrigerator for 4–5 hours. Once it has set, remove it from the pan and cut it into small cubes.

This version has a fresher, fruitier flavor. Cranberries add a slight tartness, orange adds a citrusy aroma, and pistachios give the texture an interesting twist. Cinnamon enhances the nutty notes, but it’s best not to add too much so it doesn’t overpower the other ingredients. This fudge pairs especially well with winter tea and can make for an unusual sweet gift.

A few secrets to ensuring the fudge sets properly

The main rule when making fudge is not to overheat the chocolate. If you heat it too much, it can become grainy or lose its smooth consistency. It’s best to melt it in a double boiler or over very low heat, stirring constantly. If using a microwave, heat the mixture in short 15–20-second intervals, stirring after each one. It’s just as important to choose the right peanut butter. A thick paste containing peanuts and, if desired, a little salt works best for fudge. If oil has separated to the surface of the natural paste, stir it thoroughly before using. Excess oil can make the dessert too soft.

Don’t rush to cut the finished fudge. Even if it seems firm on top, the inside may still be soft. Let it set long enough in the refrigerator, and before cutting, remove it from the pan along with the parchment paper. To ensure even slices, use a sharp knife that you can briefly dip in hot water and wipe dry. Peanut fudge is best stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This way, it won’t absorb outside odors and will stay firm longer. Due to the high amount of sugar and peanut butter, this dessert is quite high in calories, so it’s usually served in small portions.

Peanut Butter Fudge Day is a great excuse to reflect on a dessert that has made its way from the student kitchens of American colleges to pastry shops and home recipes. Its popularity is simple to explain: it requires readily available ingredients, and the flavor can easily be customized to your liking. You can stick to the classic combination of peanuts and a creamy base, or add chocolate, salted pretzels, cranberries, or citrus zest—and get a slightly different dessert every time.