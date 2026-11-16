The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strike on the Nizhnekamsk Petrochemical Plant in Russia, the aggressor state. This was reported by RMF24.

Strike on the plant in Nizhnekamsk

Radio Svoboda described the enterprise as one of Europe’s largest petrochemical complexes producing synthetic rubbers. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the plant’s products are used to manufacture tires for military trucks, armored vehicles and aircraft, seals, hoses, as well as rocket fuel.

Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Radmir Belyaev said that drones damaged an unnamed industrial facility. Russian media also reported a strike on a multi-story residential building in the city and three people injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Substations in Taganrog and an enterprise in Bryansk Oblast

Radio Svoboda reported strikes on two electrical substations in Taganrog near the Sea of Azov. The region’s governor said that the chief engineer of a substation was killed as a result of falling drone debris, while four more people were injured.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, claimed to have allegedly shot down 553 Ukrainian drones overnight. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported a strike on the Monolit company in Trubchevsk, Bryansk Oblast. According to the General Staff, the enterprise specializes in the production of aircraft, including helicopters, and also manufactures spare parts and components and processes metal.

The Ukrainian channel Exilenova+ also reported an attack on the Russian Akhtubinsk airfield in Astrakhan Oblast, where, according to its information, at least 30 explosions were heard. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not confirm this strike.

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