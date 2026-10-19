Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said at the Global Security Forum in Doha, Qatar, that Islamabad had not ceased its mediation efforts between the United States and Iran. As Dawn reports, he spoke on October 19 at the eighth forum dedicated to the future of alliances.

Naqvi said that the conflict between Iran and the United States over recent months had created serious risks for both the Middle East and the world. According to him, Pakistan sought to reduce tensions and maintain dialogue, although there were periods of particularly acute circumstances.

Statements on negotiations

The minister said that peace cannot be achieved in one meeting, as it requires patience, trust, and sustained efforts. He separately noted the role of the chief of defence staff and commander-in-chief of the Pakistani army, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in efforts to reduce tensions.

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Naqvi recalled the signing in Islamabad on June 18 of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States. According to him, the 14-point document, which Pakistan signed as a mediator, was intended to form the basis for ending the war, which, as the publication notes, began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Cooperation with Qatar

After that, according to Naqvi, a summit was held in Switzerland at Lake Lucerne, organized by Pakistan and Qatar as mediators. He said that Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Asim Munir worked on the negotiations for more than 16 hours without a break.

Naqvi also praised Qatar for supporting the negotiation process and stressed that no country can ensure regional peace on its own. He called for stronger international cooperation in combating terrorism, including intelligence sharing and joint efforts.

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