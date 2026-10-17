Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in the United States on October 17 that Iran must quickly decide: abandon what he called nuclear ambitions through an agreement at the negotiating table or face devastating military action by the United States. Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement before cadets

Speaking to Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets and military recruits at the University of Tennessee, Hegseth said that the United States could quickly use devastating force if it considered it necessary.

The US defense secretary accused Tehran of building a large arsenal of conventional missiles to deter military action against Iran, while also citing its nuclear ambitions. According to Hegseth, American military power is needed to force adversaries into negotiations.

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Iran, Venezuela and the Western Hemisphere

Hegseth also said that Iran finances Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen. He added that Washington sought to deter attacks on US forces and shipping.

The Pentagon chief linked policy toward Iran to President Donald Trump's broader course of strengthening US influence, countering drug cartels and limiting the influence of Iran, China and Russia in Latin America. Speaking about Venezuela, he said that a US operation there would have consequences for generations, called the country a strategic partner and mentioned its oil resources. According to him, Washington seeks to push rivals out of the Western Hemisphere and strengthen its military presence and partnerships in the Americas.

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