The International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) said that artificial intelligence systems have already been trained on works by Australian performers, including Kylie Minogue and Nick Cave, without compensation for authors. The organisation also warned the Australian government against weakening copyright rules at the request of technology companies, The Guardian reports.

Music publishers’ position

ICMP represents Sony, Warner, Universal and thousands of independent publishers across six continents. Its director general, John Phelan, said that technology companies are trying to persuade Australian politicians to change legislation by linking investment in the country to new rules on the use of copyright-protected materials.

According to Phelan, 62 countries considered possible legislative changes regarding the use of data for AI training. At the same time, ICMP claims that none of the other 61 countries introduced a new exception for commercial text and data analysis that would limit the exclusive rights of copyright holders.

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Debate over AI rules

ICMP provided The Guardian with examples that, in the organisation’s view, demonstrate Google Gemini’s ability to reproduce lyrics by Australian artists, including Kylie Minogue, G-Flip and Nick Cave. Phelan also referred to an AI training dataset reported on by The Atlantic in June. According to him, it contains more than 12 million songs collected from YouTube videos, including tracks by Minogue, Cave and Hilltop Hoods.

Anthropic special envoy Jeffrey Bleich told a parliamentary committee on AI that the company was not trying to dictate terms to Australia, but had explained to the government the implications of the current rules for its operations in the country. He stressed that it is impossible to license the entire internet.

OpenAI director of economic policy Adam Cohen said that the US fair use exception protects the development of new technologies, although the company enters into separate agreements on the use of materials. The chair of the parliamentary AI inquiry, Jo Briskey, and the deputy chair, Liberal Party senator Jonathan Duniam, recommended in a joint letter to the prime minister that the current copyright rules be reviewed while preserving authors’ control over their works and their right to payment.

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