India tells UN it will not yield to nuclear blackmail — NDTV World

In New York, United States, at a meeting of the First Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, India’s First Secretary Anmol Sher Singh Bedi responded to statements by the Pakistani delegation and said that New Delhi would not yield to nuclear blackmail. As NDTV World reports, the diplomat raised the issues of terrorism, nuclear proliferation and states’ responsibility for violence carried out by non-state actors.

Statement on the right to self-defense

Bedi said that India’s actions in May last year were a response to the attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. According to him, 26 civilians were killed in the attack, while India’s subsequent military actions were carried out in self-defense, were “measured and targeted,” and were not intended to lead to escalation.

The Indian diplomat also said that the threat of nuclear escalation should not limit a country’s response to terrorist violence. He stressed that the use of force by states under the cover of non-state actors, according to India’s position, does not exempt those states from responsibility.

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Indus waters and nuclear cooperation

Separately, Bedi mentioned the Indus Waters Treaty, concluded by India and Pakistan in 1960 with the participation of the World Bank. He said that the agreement was based on goodwill and trust, and that a state cannot undermine these principles while simultaneously insisting on retaining the benefits of cooperation.

The diplomat also referred to the history of the AQ Khan network and UN Security Council Resolution 1540, adopted in 2004. This document obliges states to prevent non-state actors from obtaining weapons of mass destruction and related materials. Bedi called on states and suppliers to exercise particular vigilance regarding nuclear cooperation and the transfer of advanced military capabilities.

In conclusion, he reiterated India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, calling the region an integral part of the country, and said that stability requires accountability for actions that threaten peace.

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