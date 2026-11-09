Iran no longer limits the range of its missiles: Can they reach Ukraine?

On November 7, 2026, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Iran would no longer adhere to its voluntary limit of 2,000 kilometers on the range of its ballistic missiles. IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohoggi made the announcement following statements by Iranian leadership regarding a response to threats without geographical limitations.

This decision opens the door for Tehran to officially develop long-range systems capable of reaching territories far beyond the Middle East. However, it remains to be seen to what extent Iran’s current technology and manufacturing capabilities will allow it to carry out such plans.

China and Russia play a significant role in the development of Iran’s missile program. Beijing has supplied technology and components for decades, while Moscow has assisted with engineering developments. Recent investigations indicate that this cooperation continues and involves increasingly sophisticated weapons systems.

UA.News explains what types of missiles Iran possesses, who helped build its arsenal, how far they can travel, and whether they pose a threat to Ukraine.

What Iran’s rejection of the 2,000-kilometer limit means

The range limit on Iranian ballistic missiles was imposed by a decision of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In 2017, the country’s military leadership publicly confirmed that its missiles should not have a range exceeding 2,000 kilometers. This was an internal political decision, not an international treaty that would prohibit Iran from developing longer-range weapons.

This range was sufficient to strike targets in Israel, at U.S. military bases in the Middle East, in the Persian Gulf countries, and in certain regions of Southeast Europe. In particular, according to an Associated Press estimate, a 2,000-kilometer radius covers part of Greece and the Balkan Peninsula.

Tehran’s previous policy was based on the assumption that its existing arsenal was sufficient to deter regional adversaries. Now, the Iranian authorities are effectively abandoning this concept and reserving the right to expand the geographic scope of potential strikes.

During a press conference on November 7, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohabbat was asked whether Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s directive to respond to threats without geographical restrictions meant that the previous limit no longer applied. The general confirmed the policy change but did not name any new missile models or disclose the results of their tests.

Mohabbii also emphasized that military capabilities must be demonstrated in practice, not merely announced. This is an important clarification, as developing a missile with a longer range requires not only a political decision but also the necessary technology, testing, and production capacity.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) previously explained that Iranian engineers have long been working on technologies that could potentially exceed the 2,000-kilometer limit. These include developments in the “Khorramshahr” family and powerful rocket engines tested as part of the space program.

Thus, the current decision could serve as a political foundation for the further development of existing technologies, although the specific scope of this process remains unknown.

What Ballistic Missiles Does Iran Possess?

According to an assessment by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Iran has built one of the largest and most diverse missile arsenals in the Middle East. It encompasses several generations of weapons with different engines, guidance systems, and combat missions.

The country’s first mass-produced ballistic missiles were of Soviet origin. The “Shahab-1” and “Shahab-2” were developed from the Scud family, the technology for which Iran obtained through North Korea. Later, based on the North Korean Nodong, the “Shahab-3” was developed, with a range of about 1,300 kilometers. Its subsequent modifications, the “Emad” and “Ghadir,” are capable of traveling approximately 1,700 and 1,950 kilometers, respectively.

The production of solid-fuel missiles became a separate area of development. Unlike older liquid-fuel systems, they do not require lengthy refueling immediately before launch. This allows for faster preparation for use, simplifies transportation, and reduces the time launchers spend in open positions.

Such systems include the “Fateh-110” with a range of approximately 200–300 kilometers, the “Fateh-313” with a range of about 500 kilometers, the “Zolfagar” with a range of 700 kilometers, and the “Dezful” with a range of approximately 1,000 kilometers. The more advanced “Heibar Shekan,” according to its stated specifications, can travel about 1,450 kilometers.

Among the longest-range Iranian ballistic missiles are the two-stage solid-fuel “Sajil,” which is said to have a range of about 2,000 kilometers, and the liquid-fuel “Khorramshahr.”

The latter is usually cited as having a range of 2,000 kilometers; however, CSIS describes a configuration with a reduced warhead, for which a range of up to 3,000 kilometers has been discussed. At the same time, there is no reliable data on the mass deployment of this particular variant.

Cruise missiles, “hypersonic” technology, and the space program: what is known about new technologies

In addition to ballistic missiles, Iran is developing cruise systems that use an engine for a significant portion of their flight and can travel at relatively low altitudes. This makes them harder to detect and intercept, especially if their route lies outside the range of ground-based radars.

One such development is the “Sumar” ground-launched cruise missile, which analysts link to the Soviet Kh-55. A CSIS report estimates its potential range at 2,000–3,000 kilometers. At the same time, experts emphasize significant uncertainty regarding the engine’s actual performance, fuel capacity, and the system’s capabilities.

Iran presented another cruise missile—the “Hoveizeh”—as a weapon with a range of 1,350 kilometers. Its development was part of a broader program to create indigenous cruise missile systems capable of striking ground targets.

Tehran’s statements regarding hypersonic weapons have drawn particular attention. In 2023, Iran unveiled the “Fattah” missile, describing it as hypersonic. However, a speed of over five Mach does not in itself mean that this is a fundamentally new type of weapon. Conventional ballistic missiles also reach such speeds in certain sections of their trajectory.

Researcher Fabian Ginz of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) explained that the “Fattah” is more likely equipped with a maneuverable warhead than it is a full-fledged hypersonic glide vehicle. This does not rule out its danger, but it means that official statements must be distinguished from actual technical specifications.

Another area of development for Iranian technology is related to its space program. The creation of powerful launch vehicles, guidance systems, and multistage engines could potentially aid in the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

However, launching a satellite into orbit and delivering a warhead to another continent require different technological solutions. For a combat missile, guidance accuracy, structural reliability, and the warhead’s ability to withstand reentry into the atmosphere are of particular importance.

According to a 2026 U.S. intelligence assessment, Iran could develop an operational intercontinental ballistic missile by 2035 if it decides to do so. At the same time, the pace of the program could be affected by the consequences of strikes on military facilities and access to necessary materials and equipment.

How China Helped Build Iran’s Missile Industry

Iran’s missile cooperation with China began long before Tehran’s current standoff with the United States. In the 1980s, Iran purchased Chinese anti-ship missiles and later acquired M-7 systems, known in Iran as “Tondar-69.”

These deliveries became part of a broader military-technical cooperation that gradually expanded to include not only finished weapons but also production technologies and specialized equipment.

According to Iran Watch’s timeline, Chinese companies were involved in the transfer of knowledge and equipment for Iranian missile production. U.S. intelligence has also reported on Chinese guidance systems, measurement components, and industrial equipment that could have been used in such programs.

Cooperation in the field of solid-fuel missiles was of particular significance. CSIS notes that components from Chinese contractors may have been used during the development of the “Fateh-110.”

For Iran, access to foreign technologies meant the ability not only to manufacture individual weapons prototypes but also to gradually establish its own production base. Electronics, specialized materials, engines, and equipment helped local enterprises master the technological processes without which the mass production of missiles would have been significantly more difficult.

Cooperation with Chinese suppliers has continued in recent years. In April 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against a network of companies and individuals in Iran and China whom U.S. authorities accused of purchasing rocket fuel components for the IRGC.

In November of that same year, the department reported that hundreds of metric tons of chemical products had been purchased through international intermediary entities. Some of these substances have legitimate civilian uses but can also be used to manufacture solid rocket propellant.

These cases highlight one of the main challenges of international sanctions: the production of modern missiles requires components and materials that are often also used in civilian industries. Controlling their export is complicated by extensive networks of intermediaries and suppliers.

What Role Did Russia Play: From the “Shahab-3” to the Secret C430L Program

The Russian footprint in Iran’s missile program can be traced back to the 1990s. In a declassified CIA report, U.S. intelligence linked assistance from Russian companies to the accelerated development of the “Shahab-3” ballistic missile.

This involved the transfer of technology, specialized materials, and manufacturing equipment, as well as the training of Iranian specialists. In 1998, the U.S. imposed sanctions on several Russian organizations due to their activities related to Tehran’s missile programs.

Subsequently, the cooperation began to encompass more complex technological solutions. In September 2026, the Financial Times published an investigation into the secret C430L project, which, according to the journalists’ documents, began in 2023.

According to the publication, Russian specialists from the Machine-Building Research Institute, under the coordination of Rosoboronexport, assisted Iranian engineers in developing a direct-flow air-breathing jet engine for supersonic cruise missiles.

Unlike conventional subsonic cruise missiles, missiles equipped with such engines are capable of sustaining speeds exceeding the speed of sound for extended periods. This reduces the time available to air defense systems to detect the threat, make a decision, and intercept the target.

The Financial Times reported that Russian engineers analyzed the results of Iranian tests, and contacts between the parties continued into 2026. At the same time, there is no confirmation that the missile developed under the C430L program has already been adopted for service.

Russian assistance may involve not only the design of the weapon but also intelligence support for its deployment. In April, Reuters reported on an assessment by Ukrainian intelligence suggesting that Russian satellites had been monitoring military facilities in the Middle East prior to the Iranian attacks.

Can Iranian missiles reach Ukraine and other European countries?

The potential threat to Ukraine depends primarily on exactly what types of missiles Iran is capable of deploying, where they will be launched from, and what their actual range will be.

Geographically, certain regions of Ukraine may be within range of Iranian missiles with a range of about 2,000 kilometers, provided they are launched from appropriate positions within Iran. To strike distant targets, systems with a longer range or different launch sites are required. However, the distance between the countries alone does not allow us to determine whether a specific missile is capable of carrying out such a combat mission.

The issue of the actual range of Iranian weapons became particularly acute following the events of March 2026. At that time, U.S. and British officials reported an attempted missile strike on the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean, located approximately 4,000 kilometers from Iran.

Tehran denied any involvement in the incident, and the circumstances surrounding it remain disputed. However, reports of the possible use of missiles at such a distance drew additional attention to technologies that Iran may have been developing beyond previously announced restrictions.

Another aspect is also important for European security: the transfer of Iranian weapons to Russia. Moscow is already using Iranian-made strike drones and is developing its own production based on the technologies it has acquired.

The European Union’s sanctions decision also mentions the delivery of Iranian Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia. This poses a separate threat, not directly linked to the ability to launch missiles from Iranian territory itself: the weapons transferred to Russia can be used from other launch sites.

Reports of possible Iranian strikes on Ukrainian cities drew additional attention to the issue. In early November 2026, images allegedly from Iranian television were circulated on social media, in which Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Rzeszów, Poland, were marked as potential targets.

However, the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation determined that this image was a fake. There is no official confirmation of the existence of such a list of targets.

At the same time, reports of a possible direct confrontation between Iran and Ukraine had surfaced earlier. In late July, The New York Times, citing Iranian and Western officials, reported that Tehran was considering a missile strike on a Ukrainian seaport.

According to the publication, diplomatic efforts helped ease tensions, so such a scenario never came to pass.

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