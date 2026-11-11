Italy is considering suspending the transfer of Aster anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine for use in the SAMP/T air defense systems due to the need to replenish its own stockpiles to ensure national security.

The exact contents of the new military aid package remain classified, and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has refused to disclose its details. At the same time, the publication notes that the government fears excessive depletion of its own arsenals amid the defense industry’s slow pace of producing new ammunition.

Despite a possible pause in the supply of air defense missiles, Rome plans to send other forms of aid to Ukraine. In particular, the new package may include generators and equipment to restore damaged energy infrastructure facilities.

Source: ANSA News Agency.

Italy has finalized preparations for another package of military aid to Ukraine and plans to deliver it in the near future. At the same time, disagreements have arisen among the country’s leadership regarding further support for Kyiv.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that support for Ukraine is a necessary condition for achieving peace. According to her, an end to Ukrainian resistance would mean the occupation of the country and the resurgence of Moscow’s imperial ambitions.

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