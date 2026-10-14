Canada suspends purchase of 16 Black Hawks for special forces — CBC

The Canadian government has suspended the purchase of 16 American UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters for special operations forces. The decision was made before trade negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump began last summer, CBC reports, citing sources in the government and defence industry.

The helicopters are manufactured by Sikorsky, a subsidiary of the US defence corporation Lockheed Martin. According to CBC's sources, the purchase was approved by a US State Department agency responsible for foreign military sales, and the request was expected to be submitted to Congress for consideration. The process was halted ahead of a meeting between Canadian and US trade representatives in Washington.

Review of purchases from the United States

Sources link the pause to trade and diplomatic tensions between Ottawa and Washington, as well as to a review of planned military purchases from the United States. The trade negotiations later yielded no results. After being re-elected, Trump repeatedly questioned Canada's sovereignty and imposed tariffs on several of its industries, including steel, aluminum and automotive sectors.

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The government of Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to develop domestic defence production, cooperate with foreign companies operating in Canada, and purchase equipment directly abroad only as a last resort. Sofia Sapega, spokesperson for the parliamentary secretary for military procurement, said the government continues to consider options to meet the needs of special operations forces.

Replacing outdated Griffons

The Black Hawks were intended to replace the CH-146 Griffons, which Canadian special forces have used since the early 1990s. These helicopters are currently operated by the 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron. Former major-general Dany Thompson said that the Black Hawk is a more durable military helicopter and is better suited for long-range operations in the Arctic.

The government is also reviewing whether to purchase the full batch of 88 F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin. Canada has already committed to purchasing 16 aircraft and has ordered parts for more than a dozen others. According to CBC, Ottawa is also hesitant to approve or publicly announce some other contracts with US companies.

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