Chancellor Healey backs Heathrow’s third runway — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, Chancellor John Healey said that the project for a third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport has merit in terms of stimulating economic growth. The government will examine responses to the public consultation on the project, which recently concluded, The Guardian reports.

The chancellor’s position

Healey noted that over recent decades, Heathrow and other airports in the United Kingdom have been important for creating jobs and economic growth. According to him, the case for a third runway at Heathrow has always been based precisely on the need for growth.

His predecessor as chancellor, Rachel Reeves, last year made approval of the long-planned project one of the central points of her speech on growth. She said this would help make the United Kingdom the best-connected country in the world for doing business.

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Decision and investors

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, after moving into the Downing Street residence in July, did not express unequivocal support for the project, saying that the issue should be decided by London and Londoners. According to the Sunday Times, he also told Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander that he was not convinced by the arguments in favour of large-scale construction.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye warned that investors could reconsider their support for the £33 billion infrastructure project without the prime minister’s backing. The airport’s owners include the Qatar Investment Authority, Ardian, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. In the coming months, they are to decide whether to submit a formal planning permission application.

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