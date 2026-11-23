German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the allies’ refusal to support the U.S. proposal for Ukraine’s accession to NATO at the 2008 Bucharest Summit a mistake, noting that joining the Alliance could likely have prevented the current Russian-Ukrainian war.

The German chancellor made this statement during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin on Monday, November 23.

Merz also supported French President Emmanuel Macron’s position on the need to reopen discussions on Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance, calling this approach logical and in line with Kyiv’s post-war defense needs.

According to the chancellor, the future security commitments of Ukraine’s partners following the end of the war should be as closely aligned as possible with the provisions of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective defense. He emphasized that he cannot imagine Ukraine’s future without reliable security guarantees, which are critically important not only for Kyiv but also for the entire Euro-Atlantic community.

Source: Ukrinform.

Ukraine’s accession to NATO is currently being held back by several Alliance member states, including not only the United States; however, no country in the Alliance supports Russia’s demands to return the Alliance to its 1997 configuration. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made this statement on November 23 during a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

U.S. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible accession to NATO in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not agree even to Ukraine’s so-called “quasi-membership” in NATO. According to him, any proposals that envisage such a status for Kyiv are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking at the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Germany, noted an increase in hostile activity against Alliance member states. These include, in particular, sabotage on railways, attacks on cargo ships at sea, and continuous cyberattacks.

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