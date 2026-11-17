During a speech at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara called on European partners to strengthen the negotiating positions of Kyiv and the European Union by increasing defense support.

According to the defense minister, Ukraine plans to double its supply of drones by 2027 so that they cover more than half of the army’s weapons needs. To this end, Kyiv is counting on continued credit support from the EU and proposes establishing joint defense production facilities in Europe, combining Ukrainian combat expertise with Europe’s industrial base and scalability capabilities.

The minister identified strengthening air defense as a separate priority. Ukraine is building up the capabilities of its combat aviation and anti-aircraft missile systems to counter jet-powered drones, and is also employing asymmetric solutions against ballistic threats—in particular, in recent months, the Defense Forces have destroyed 14 Russian ballistic missile launchers.

At the same time, to protect its airspace, the Ukrainian military urgently needs interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems. Yevhen Khmara proposed a practical offset mechanism to EU countries: to transfer ammunition from their own existing stocks to Ukraine now, in exchange for new missiles that Kyiv has already contracted for future delivery.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy held a joint meeting during which they discussed the situation on the front lines, Russia’s plans, and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with servicemen from combat units to discuss the needs of the front lines, the effectiveness of command and control, and ways to reduce casualties among Ukrainian defenders.

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