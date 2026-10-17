North Korea claims AI-equipped torpedo test — NDTV World

North Korea said it had conducted an underwater test of a new torpedo system that uses artificial intelligence for target detection and guidance. The state-run KCNA agency called the test successful and said it marked an important stage in the development of the country’s naval forces, NDTV reports.

Claimed characteristics of the torpedo

According to KCNA, the test confirmed propulsion technology that had been tested in more than 180 trials over the past five years. The agency also said that artificial intelligence is used for target detection and guidance in the new high-speed, high-precision torpedo.

Pyongyang described the test as part of scheduled defense research aimed at improving weapons systems. KCNA claims that the trial demonstrated improved movement efficiency and the performance of the torpedo’s missile propulsion system.

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The test was the latest in a series of North Korean launches and weapons tests amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Both Koreas are developing weapons capable of overcoming missile defense systems.

Previous naval tests

Previously, North Korea also claimed to have tested two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles. Pyongyang said the launches were intended to verify the navy’s ability to carry out missions and the reliability of its deterrent capabilities.

North Korea is developing modern submarines as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, testing them from various platforms, including an old submarine. Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung last week observed the first test launch of a domestically developed hypersonic missile.

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