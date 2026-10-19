In Brussels, Belgium, the European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment is voting on October 19 on a report by MEP Adam Jarubas. The document provides for special measures for ceramic tile manufacturers. As RMF24 reports, the report is due to be considered by the European Parliament at a plenary session on Thursday.

Separate indicators for the sector

The proposals concern new rules for allocating free CO2 emission allowances. Jarubas proposes introducing separate indicators for tile manufacturers that would take into account the specifics of ceramic firing. If companies receive fewer free allowances, they have to buy more permits on the market, which increases production costs.

The rapporteur proposes setting aside a subgroup for the ceramic sector in an additional reserve of free allowances. According to unofficial estimates, this could provide the industry with around 2–3 million additional allowances. Manufacturers say that the European Commission’s initial proposal did not take into account the specifics of the sector, and its adoption could mean approximately 38% fewer free allowances.

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Decline in production and employment

Poland is Europe’s third-largest producer of ceramic tiles after Italy and Spain. The sector is facing high energy prices, import competition and costs related to the EU’s climate policy. According to the Polish Ceramic Association, every fifth tile sold in Poland comes from India.

At companies affiliated with the association, the number of employees fell over two and a half years from approximately 6,500 to 4,500 people. Production volume declined from a potential 130 million to about 75 million square metres of tiles per year. Ceramic production requires significant volumes of gas, while the transition to cleaner technologies, including electrification, requires major investment and sufficient amounts of electricity.

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