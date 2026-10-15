Over the past year, the US Space Force has transported and deployed electronic warfare systems to support US military operations in Venezuela and Iran. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing The Wall Street Journal, whose reporters visited a Space Force base in Colorado.

Counter-satellite systems

Among the systems demonstrated to journalists was Meadowlands, which the publication describes as offensive. It is capable of jamming enemy satellites and disrupting their communications. Such satellites can be used for surveillance, communications, and navigation.

Meadowlands can operate together with the Bounty Hunter system, designed to scan the electromagnetic spectrum, detect and determine the location of potential threats to US forces. Command can then isolate a specific threat and order a defensive strike.

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Portable system

The US Space Force has also accelerated the deployment of the newer Remote Modular Terminal system. The equipment can be packed into a container and transported to different locations around the world, enabling the rapid deployment of electronic warfare capabilities.

According to the WSJ, Iran has repeatedly attacked US space capabilities, including satellite communications terminals, in an attempt to weaken US advantages. Satellites help the US military detect missile launches, guide weapons, and obtain high-resolution images of the battlefield.

Lieutenant General Gregory Gagnon, who heads the US Space Force's Combat Forces Command, said that one of the country's key tasks is to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum. According to him, this makes it possible to maintain communications between satellites, ships, aircraft, and other systems while disrupting the adversary's capabilities.

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