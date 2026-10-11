In Pakistan, the benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange fell by 1,066 points, or 0.6%, over the week to 167,089 points. Geopolitical tensions outweighed investors’ optimism about the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund, The Express Tribune reports.

Index fluctuations

Trading on Monday began with a decline: the KSE-100 lost 2,288 points, or 1.36%, and closed at 165,867 points. On Tuesday, the index rose by 2,593 points, or 1.56%, to 168,460 points, and on Wednesday it added another 120 points to reach 168,580 points.

On Thursday, the index fell by 1,139 points, or 0.68%, to 167,442 points. On Friday, trading moved in both directions amid investor caution and position closures ahead of the weekend. Over the day, the KSE-100 lost 353 points, or 0.21%, ending the session at 167,089 points.

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Agreement with the IMF

Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement following the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility program and the third review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. This could pave the way for disbursements of $1 billion and $210 million, respectively, but the decision must still be approved by the Fund’s Executive Board. After that, total disbursements under the two programs are expected to reach $5.7 billion.

According to Arif Habib Limited, Pakistan’s central government debt in August 2026 declined by 0.5% month-on-month to 82.95 trillion Pakistani rupees, but was 7.1% higher than a year earlier. Wadi Zaman of JS Global linked market caution to continuing tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as the escalation of clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis.

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