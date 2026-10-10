The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the agreement between the U.S. and Russian presidents on the supply of diesel fuel sends a contradictory signal to Moscow and the international community, even despite the relatively small volume of the shipments.

The ministry emphasized that the position of Latvia and the European Union remains unchanged: to achieve a just and lasting peace, it is necessary to continue comprehensive support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia.

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers sanctions an important tool for limiting Moscow’s ability to wage war. The ministry also noted that on October 12, EU foreign ministers plan to consider additional restrictions against Russia.

Separately, Latvia called on Washington to intensify sanctions pressure on the Kremlin and welcomed the U.S. restrictions against Russian payment platforms that had been used to circumvent previous sanctions.

Source: Delfi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenue from the export of Russian petroleum products is helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing the restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets.

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