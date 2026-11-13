In Poland, former Prime Minister and Rozwój Plus leader Mateusz Morawiecki said that his political force would participate independently in the upcoming parliamentary elections. He was responding to a proposal by Law and Justice leader Jarosław Kaczyński to form a joint list of right-wing forces for the Sejm elections.

As Polsat News reports, Morawiecki stressed that Rozwój Plus is only building recognition among voters. He also said that his party offers an alternative to both Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Grzegorz Braun, leader of Konfederacja Korony Polskiej.

Kaczyński’s proposal

During the Independence March, Jarosław Kaczyński spoke about plans to hold talks on a single electoral list not only for the Senate but also for the Sejm. In the context of such an alliance, he mentioned PiS and forces he called the “three Confederations.”

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Morawiecki said that he does not see a dominant force on Poland’s right wing, as there had been previously. In his view, Rozwój Plus could become a notable force in the next elections and gain parliamentary representation.

Reaction to the poll

The politician was also asked about a United Surveys by IBRiS poll for Wirtualna Polska. According to its results, Koalicja Obywatelska could win 194 seats in the 460-seat Sejm, PiS — 90, Konfederacja — 80, Konfederacja Korony Polskiej — 45, Lewica — 28, and Rozwój Plus — 23.

With such a distribution of seats, Morawiecki’s party could secure a majority for both right-wing forces and an alliance of Koalicja Obywatelska and Lewica. At the same time, the Rozwój Plus leader declined to answer which of the possible alliances he would choose, noting that 11 months remain until the elections and the situation could change significantly.

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