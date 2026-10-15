In Sweden, parliament rejected the candidacy of Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson for the post of prime minister. A total of 258 lawmakers voted against her appointment and 99 voted in favour, The Local Sweden reports.

Parties’ positions

All parties in the centre-left camp, except the Social Democrats, opposed Andersson’s candidacy. According to the publication, all lawmakers except representatives of her party voted against her candidacy; two other members of parliament were absent.

This outcome was expected, as Andersson’s attempts to form a government involving centre-left forces have so far been unsuccessful. Before the vote, Left Party deputy leader Ida Gabrielsson said that the decision not to support Andersson was not unexpected.

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Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist noted that Andersson is the most likely candidate for the post of prime minister. At the same time, she stressed that the parties need a common vision for the future government’s policies.

Next steps

For a prime minister to be appointed in Sweden, a candidate must not receive a majority of votes against them. If at least 175 lawmakers vote against a candidacy, the proposal is rejected.

Following the vote, parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén will hold a new round of consultations with party leaders and issue a new exploratory mandate. The speaker may nominate candidates for prime minister up to four times. If parliament does not approve any candidate after four attempts, snap elections must be called in the country.

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