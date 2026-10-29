Lithuanian police have reported a connection between attempted arsons targeting Starlink infrastructure in Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria. According to RMF24, investigators believe that a single sabotage group may be behind these incidents. This conclusion was reached during the investigation into an attempted arson of satellite antennas in Vilnius.

Investigation in Vilnius

Lithuanian law enforcement officers identified two people who tried to set fire to telecommunications infrastructure in Vilnius in mid-October. According to the investigation, the same individuals are also suspected of setting fire to equipment in Bulgaria.

They have already been detained: one of those detained holds Turkish citizenship and the other Serbian citizenship. Lithuanian authorities believe the group acted on the orders of the services of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria are cooperating in the investigation of these incidents.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fire at a station in Poland

On the evening of September 23, a fire broke out at a Starlink ground station in Wola Krobowska, Grójec County, Masovian Voivodeship, Poland. Two days later, a prosecutor from the Masovian branch of Poland's National Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into an act of sabotage and a terrorist crime committed in the interests of foreign intelligence.

RMF24 reports that the suspects in the arson of the Polish station are people of Turkish nationality living in Germany. The foreigners were detained on the basis of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Poland. If transferred to the Polish side, they are to face charges of sabotage in the interests of foreign intelligence.

According to unofficial information from an RMF FM reporter, several hours after the arson of the Starlink base, a Polish police patrol identified two Turkish citizens near the station and allowed them to leave. At that time, law enforcement officers did not yet have sufficient grounds to consider the fire an act of sabotage, and surveillance camera footage had only begun to be analyzed.

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