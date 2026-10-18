Lithuania has proposed that Poland jointly investigate the incident involving the discovery of debris from an unidentified object near the village of Jodanty. Lithuanian Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said that, according to preliminary data, the object entered the country’s airspace from Poland and was likely a drone.

Proposal for a joint investigation

As reported by RMF24, Kaunas approached Polish Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz with a proposal for cooperation. According to the Lithuanian minister, it has been preliminarily established that the object entered Lithuanian airspace from Poland, so he asked the Polish side to join a joint investigation into the incident.

Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre previously reported that suspected drone debris had been found near Jodanty. According to Kaunas, part of the debris struck a civilian vehicle. The village is located about 10 kilometres from the border with Latvia and 216 kilometres in a straight line from the Polish border.

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Alert and Poland’s response

In the morning, Lithuanian authorities declared a red alert and urged residents of the central and northern parts of the country to go to shelters because of an airspace violation by an unidentified flying object. The alert lasted one hour.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on the social network X that an object resembling a drone exploded over the northern part of the country and posed a threat to civilians. He added that specialists were working at the scene.

During the alert, NATO fighter jets were scrambled and Kaunas Airport was temporarily closed. Due to cloud cover, the aircraft were unable to visually identify the object, so no attempt was made to shoot it down. At the same time, Polish Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Janusz Sejmej said that the Polish Armed Forces had not recorded any drone activity in northern Poland the previous night.

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