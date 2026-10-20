Lithuania proposes joint exercises with Poland and Baltic states — RMF24

Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland. The sides discussed regional security, countering hybrid threats, Lithuania’s future presidency of the Council of the EU, and the rights of national minorities, RMF24 reports.

Security of the eastern flank

Nawrocki stated that Poland and Lithuania consider the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, to be the greatest threat to the security of the region’s countries. According to him, strengthening NATO’s eastern flank is a shared priority. The Polish president also said that both countries face Russia’s hybrid actions, including cyberattacks, disinformation, sabotage, and pressure at the borders.

The Polish president added that the agreement between the United States and Russia on supplying Russian diesel fuel to global markets requires separate discussion. In his view, stabilizing the energy situation must not weaken pressure on Russia or undermine the security of the region’s countries.

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Exercises and EU priorities

Nausėda said that Lithuania had proposed holding joint military exercises in the spring involving Poland and the three Baltic states at the Sēlija training ground in Latvia. He noted that Poland and Lithuania are subject to hybrid attacks, sabotage, disinformation campaigns, and repeated airspace violations. Nausėda stressed the need to counter these threats and increase pressure on Russia, including through sanctions.

The Lithuanian president also presented to Nawrocki Lithuania’s priorities for its presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027. These include security, defence, resilience, competitiveness, enlargement of the European Union, internal security, and protection of the EU’s external borders.

The issue of the Polish minority

The presidents also addressed the rights of national minorities. Nawrocki thanked Nausėda for his attention to the situation concerning a school in the Trakai district and expressed hope for positive results from the work of the advisers to both presidents. At the end of July, 15 Polish public organizations in Lithuania appealed to the top leadership in Vilnius and Warsaw to protect Polish schools.

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