Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr match against Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana in the AFC Champions League Elite, scheduled for Monday evening in Riyadh, may not take place due to the security situation in the Saudi capital. The match is due to be held at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.

As The National reports, at least 12 people were killed and another 309 injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday. The outlet notes that it was the third attack on the airport in a week carried out by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis.

No decision on the match

The Asian Football Confederation and both clubs have not yet commented on the status of the game. Al-Nassr, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, is due to play Neftchi at home.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Uzbek team arrived in Riyadh on a direct charter flight before the airport attack. According to the outlet, around 100 club supporters also travelled to the Saudi capital.

Postponement in the Saudi league

One Saudi Pro League match scheduled for Sunday has already been postponed: the game between Abha and Al-Faisaly will be played later this month. The league said the decision was made after assessing the circumstances surrounding the match and in accordance with regulatory procedures.

Four matches involving Saudi clubs in the continental tournament are scheduled over the next two days. Al-Hilal is due to fly to Doha for a match against Al-Sadd, Al-Qadsiah has already travelled to Tashkent for a match with Pakhtakor, and Al-Ahli arrived from Jeddah in Dubai ahead of its meeting with Al-Wasl.

Read us on