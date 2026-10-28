Meghan Markle may appear on a children's cooking show in 2027

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may join the Australian cooking show *Junior MasterChef* as a co-host. According to media reports, she plans to move to Australia for the duration of the show’s filming.

The new season of the show is scheduled to be filmed in Melbourne in early or mid-2027. Production will last several weeks, and, according to preliminary reports, the 45-year-old Meghan will remain in the country for the entire duration of filming.

Filming for the new season is set to take place in Melbourne in early or mid-2027 and will last several weeks. The 45-year-old Meghan is expected to remain in Australia for the entire duration.

A source told the publication that Prince Harry, along with their children—7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet—may join her during filming.

Meghan has previously appeared on the Australian version of MasterChef. This year, she served as a guest judge on the show’s 18th season. At that time, contestants were challenged to turn an everyday ingredient into a dish “worthy of a duchess.”

Recently, reports have also surfaced in the media about the duchess’s plans to return to her acting career. Previously, a source told The Telegraph that Meghan is “reading a lot of scripts” and plans to devote more attention to her family, her own lifestyle brand, and her acting career.

According to the publication’s source, the Duchess no longer plans to focus on trips similar to official royal visits, as she no longer fulfills the duties of a member of the royal family.

Source: Independent.

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