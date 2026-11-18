Moldova is preparing to sell five properties confiscated from the fugitive pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor, who was convicted of large-scale bank fraud. The starting price for the properties is 31.5 million Moldovan lei.

The auction is scheduled for December 2, 2026. Apartments and an unfinished residential building in Chisinau will be put up for auction.

The total value of the property amounts to only about 0.6% of the 5.2 billion lei that Shor is required to return to the state under a court ruling. Even if all the properties are sold at the starting price, the proceeds will cover only a small portion of the debt.

Ilan Shor was ultimately sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a large-scale embezzlement of funds from Moldova’s banking system. However, he left the country and is currently evading justice abroad.

Shor is also known for his political activities and ties to Russia. Moldovan authorities have accused entities linked to him of attempting to destabilize the country and interfere in its domestic political processes.

Source: Moldova Liberă.

A court in Chisinau has issued a 30-day arrest warrant in absentia for fugitive Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor, who is suspected of involvement in the large-scale embezzlement of funds from Banca de Economii.

Moldova’s Court of Appeals ruled to dissolve four political parties considered successors to the populist and pro-Russian “Shor” party. Their activities were suspended following a decision by the country’s Constitutional Court.

In Chisinau, a court handed down a verdict in the case involving the illegal financing of the “Chance” political party, which is linked to the fugitive pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.

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