The International Monetary Fund forecasts that average annual inflation in Mauritania will reach 8% in 2026, compared with 1.6% in 2025. At the same time, the fund lowered its forecast for the country’s real economic growth in 2026 from 4.7% to 4.4%, The Rio Times reports.

Updated IMF assessments

According to October data from the World Economic Outlook, consumer prices in Mauritania are expected to be 9% higher in December 2026 than a year earlier. For 2027, the IMF also forecasts inflation of about 7% and economic growth of 4.4%.

The fund estimates Mauritania’s economy at approximately $14.3 billion in 2026. Public debt is projected to decline from 40.4% of GDP in 2025 to 38.3% of GDP. At the same time, the current account deficit may increase from 5.8% to 7.8% of GDP.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Support programme and global risks

In June, the IMF Executive Board approved a new 42-month programme for Mauritania under the Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility, totaling $95.8 million. At the time, the fund called on the country’s authorities to maintain disciplined fiscal policy to stabilize public debt and preserve external reserves.

In its global forecast, the IMF expects global inflation to stand at 4.7% in 2026, largely due to higher energy and food prices. The fund also listed tensions in the Middle East among the risks to the global economy. Mauritania exports gas, gold and iron ore; the US company Kosmos Energy participates in its offshore Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project, which is being implemented jointly with Senegal.

Read us on