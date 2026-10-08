Estonia secured the exclusion of a Russian company that supplies rare-earth materials to the Estonian enterprise NPM Silmet from the proposed 22nd EU sanctions package against Russia. One person associated with the company was also removed from the draft sanctions list, ERR News reports.

Supplies for EU industry

Kerstin Lepik, press officer at Estonia’s representation in Brussels, confirmed that Estonia requested the removal of the Russian company and a person associated with it from the sanctions list. According to her, the company supplies NPM Silmet with materials of strategic importance to Europe.

NPM Silmet processes these materials for the production of wind turbines and other products in the EU. Manufacturers of electric vehicles and wind turbines, as well as companies in the EU’s electronics, automotive and aviation industries, depend on the enterprise’s operations.

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Search for alternative suppliers

According to Estonia’s representation, NPM Silmet is actively seeking alternative sources of materials that it currently imports from Russia. Estonia plans to revisit next year the issue of adding this Russian company and the person associated with it to the sanctions list.

On October 7, EU ambassadors agreed on sanctions against 743 individuals and 826 companies linked to Russia’s military-industrial complex. The package still requires final approval by the foreign ministers of EU member states.

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