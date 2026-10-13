Nigeria’s federal government plans to additionally invest $3 billion in the healthcare sector by 2030. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Pate stated this in Abuja, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

According to the minister, the funds are to become part of a transition mechanism agreed by Nigeria and the United States. Its goal is for Nigeria to fully finance its own healthcare system by 2030, while the U.S. side gradually reduces its contribution. Pate said the federal government’s expected spending would exceed the U.S. contribution during this period.

Transition from external aid

Nigeria and the United States signed a five-year bilateral memorandum on healthcare cooperation on December 19, 2025, as part of the U.S. America First Global Health Strategy. According to the minister, the United States had supported HIV, tuberculosis and malaria programs in Nigeria for about 25 years, benefiting millions of people.

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Pate noted that after the change in U.S. government policy in 2025, Nigeria decided to take greater responsibility for financing such programs. He acknowledged that the country currently cannot fully meet the needs of the healthcare sector with its own funds, so the transition requires increased domestic spending.

Terms of the memorandum

Fifteen Nigerian government agencies took part in negotiations with the United States, including the ministries of foreign affairs, finance, health and social welfare. According to Pate, President Bola Tinubu increased domestic healthcare spending, including allocating 6% of the state budget to it.

The minister described the memorandum as a non-binding framework for cooperation based on Nigeria’s national legislation and policies. He also said either side could terminate the arrangement at any time. The government plans to focus its efforts on strengthening primary healthcare, expanding health insurance, developing laboratory capacity and local production of essential medical goods, including antimicrobial medicines.

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