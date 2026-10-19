In the fishing town of Kilwa Masoko in Tanzania, a new port has passed its final inspection. China’s ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, called it the country’s first major modern fishing port, the South China Morning Post reports.

Capacity of the new port

Kilwa Masoko is located about 300 kilometers south of Dar es Salaam, near the ruins of Kilwa Kisiwani. The new facility is designed to receive fishing vessels significantly larger than the boats that have long operated along this stretch of Tanzania’s coast.

The port’s planned capacity is up to 60,000 tonnes of fish per year. It is expected to help develop Tanzania’s fish markets, reduce spoilage of catches and create jobs. Tanzania’s labor minister, Deus Sangu, expects about 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

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Seafood supplies to China

Part of the catch may be supplied to Chinese buyers amid China’s growing demand for seafood. In recent years, Beijing has concluded agreements allowing more African countries to export fish and other aquatic products to the Chinese market.

China imports live lobsters from Namibia and the Comoros, as well as crabs and dried anchovies from Kenya. It has agreed on requirements for importing wild aquatic products from Tanzania; a separate protocol provides for supplies to China of tuna, lobsters and other wild seafood from Somalia.

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