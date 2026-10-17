The United Arab Emirates has agreed to rejoin the conflict in Yemen by resuming payments to some government forces fighting the Iran-linked Houthis in the country’s south. In return, Saudi Arabia agreed to provide these forces with air cover, The Guardian reports, citing sources in Yemen.

Southern formations, primarily the Giants Brigades, had previously been trained and funded by the UAE. They are considered among the most effective forces in the fragmented anti-Houthi coalition. In January, the Emirates ended operations in Yemen and stopped funding these units.

Houthi offensive and divisions among allies

The new agreement was the first tangible sign of a possible rapprochement between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which had deep disagreements over Yemen’s future. The Houthis’ advance across the country has heightened concerns among Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia is facing daily drone and missile attacks. According to the publication, Houthi strikes are disrupting airports and part of the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The UN-recognized Yemeni government, based in Aden, last week announced a counteroffensive to drive the Houthis out of the capital, Sana’a. However, the offensive has so far had limited success in the Majzar area near Marib and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Strikes on Aden

On Friday, the Houthis fired two missiles at Aden airport as a passenger plane was preparing to depart. According to Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Iryani, the missiles landed about 500 meters from a Yemenia Airways aircraft and about 100 meters from the middle of the runway. No casualties were reported.

The attack came the day after a Houthi strike on the presidential palace in Aden, which killed at least five people and injured 16. According to the UN, more than 200,000 people have been displaced by the war since August, while the exact death toll during this period is unknown.

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