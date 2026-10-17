IDF expected to bolster presence in West Bank — Jerusalem Post

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are expected to reinforce their deployment in the West Bank with additional combat units. The reason cited is a sharp increase in the frequency and severity of nationalist violence against Palestinians during the annual olive harvest season, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing a security official.

Attacks near Ramallah

According to the publication, Palestinian vehicles were set on fire and destroyed at several locations over the past day, including near Ramallah. This area falls under the responsibility of the IDF's Binyamin Regional Brigade.

As The Jerusalem Post writes, Jewish rioters also stole olives harvested by Palestinians and attacked several Palestinians, leaving the victims injured. A photojournalist for The Washington Post was also injured during recent clashes. No arrests in connection with these incidents were reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protecting the harvest

The security official said that the olive harvest season is traditionally a sensitive period. According to him, olive harvesting does not require coordination with the IDF in 98% of cases, while such coordination is carried out in only 2% of areas.

Military personnel are deployed at locations where the harvest was coordinated in order to prevent clashes. At the same time, according to the official, dozens of warnings about possible attacks are received every week. This week, he claims, a group of four people preparing an attack was detained in the Jenin area.

The increase in nationalist violence during the first week of the season prompted a security assessment to be held in the coming days. The security official also criticized rabbis who, according to him, support violence surrounding the olive harvest.

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