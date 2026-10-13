In Israel, parties opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could win 67 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, according to a poll. Netanyahu’s ruling coalition is projected to receive 49 seats, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Channel 12.

At least 61 seats in parliament are required to form a government in Israel. Elections are scheduled for October 27. According to the television channel, Zionist parties opposed to Netanyahu would win 54 seats, while Arab parties would secure another 13. A separate “third bloc,” as Channel 12 called it, could receive four seats.

Distribution of party support

The poll was led by Yashar, the party of former Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot, which is projected to win 23 seats. Netanyahu’s Likud party ranked second with 20 seats, one fewer than in the television channel’s previous poll.

BeYachad, the party of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, could receive 13 seats. Yair Golan’s Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu are projected to receive nine seats each. The Joint List led by Yousef Jabareen, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, and Jewish Power, the party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, are projected to receive eight seats each.

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United Torah Judaism is projected to receive seven seats, the Religious Zionism-Zehut alliance six, Mansour Abbas’s United Arab List five, and the joint Reservists-Economic party four.

Assessment of candidates for prime minister

When asked about suitability for the post of prime minister, Eisenkot led Netanyahu by 45% to 35%. His lead increased to 10 percentage points from three in the previous poll.

Bennett also held a slight advantage over the incumbent head of government, 37% to 36%. At the same time, Netanyahu led Lieberman by 35% to 27%, although the gap between them narrowed from 17 to eight percentage points.

The poll was conducted on October 12 among 509 respondents aged 18 and over. The maximum margin of error was 4.4 percentage points. About 8% of participants said they had not yet decided on their choice.

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