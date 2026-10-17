Pakistan has extended its ban on the use of its airspace by aircraft registered in India or operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines and operators. The restriction also applies to military flights and will remain in force until November 24, 2026, Dawn reports.

Duration of the restrictions

The Pakistan Airports Authority issued the relevant Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). It took effect on Saturday at 19:45 and will remain valid until 04:59 on November 24. The previous ban was due to expire on October 24.

The new NOTAM applies to both of Pakistan's flight information regions: Karachi and Lahore.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Background and impact on airlines

India and Pakistan closed their airspace to each other in late April 2025 amid escalating tensions following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. New Delhi said Islamabad was involved in the attack, while Pakistan denied any involvement and proposed a neutral investigation.

Since then, Pakistan has repeatedly extended the ban, forcing Indian airlines to use longer and more expensive routes. According to a document Air India submitted to Indian officials in October last year, the carrier's fuel costs on certain long-haul flights increased by up to 29%, while flight times rose by up to three hours. The company estimated the annual impact of the closure of Pakistani airspace on pre-tax profit at $455 million.

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