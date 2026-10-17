In Panama, 746 aftershocks have been recorded following the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that occurred on October 9. As Anadolu Agency reports, scientists are also checking reports of possible changes along the country’s Pacific coast.

Aftershocks may last up to two months

Nestor Luque, director of the Institute of Geosciences at the University of Panama, told the newspaper La Prensa that aftershocks following an earthquake of this strength may last from one to two months. According to him, the earthquake’s focus was at a depth of less than 10 kilometers, and the released energy is causing further adjustment of tectonic blocks.

Seismic records indicate that the strength of the repeated tremors is gradually decreasing. Luque also noted that earthquakes recorded in Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro are linked to other fault systems and are not necessarily connected to the October 9 earthquake.

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Scientists will examine changes along the coast

Residents of the Pacific coast reported exposed rocks and areas where the sea had reportedly receded. Geologists are to investigate these areas to determine whether the changes are linked to fault movements that can raise or lower coastal land.

Researchers are also studying reports of a grayish tint in the water. According to Luque, this may be caused by groundwater coming into contact with minerals released after the earthquake, but chemical analyses are needed to establish the cause. On Isla Cañas in Los Santos province, residents said the island had reportedly split; geologists will check whether the cracks extend to the sea.

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