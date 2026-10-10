Panama's government declared a state of emergency on October 10 after an earthquake that occurred the previous day on the country's Pacific side. The Cabinet's decision is intended to speed up the allocation of funds and personnel to repair damaged homes, schools, and medical facilities, The Rio Times reports.

According to preliminary data from the National Civil Protection Service, Sinaproc, about 27 people were injured, with no deaths recorded. The service inspected more than 426 homes with varying degrees of damage, from cracks to complete destruction. Twenty-one medical facilities were also damaged. The largest number of affected homes was recorded in the provinces of Herrera, Los Santos, and Veraguas.

Tremors and evacuation

The Institute of Geosciences at the University of Panama estimated the magnitude of the main tremor at 7.5 and reported that its epicenter was northwest of Tonosí in Los Santos Province. At the same time, the U.S. Geological Survey estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 7.7. By October 10, the institute had registered more than 170 aftershocks, four of which had a magnitude above 6.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Cañas Island, located off the Pacific coast, about 300 people were moved to safe locations after the sea level rose. On the evening of October 9, the Ministry of Education reported that 188 schools had been affected by the earthquake; this number may increase.

Transport and U.S. assistance

Tocumen International Airport continued operating, but suspended takeoffs and landings after each noticeable aftershock to inspect the runways. In Panama City, Metro Lines 1 and 2 were closed on the morning of October 10, where engineers were conducting inspections.

According to the source, a U.S. military CH-47 Chinook helicopter began delivering tents and cargo to the Azuero Peninsula. At least 20 specialists from the United States were also expected to arrive in Panama for search-and-rescue operations and assessments of structures' condition.

Read us on