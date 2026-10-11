South Africa plans to gradually launch an online registration and appointment booking system by November 10 for people intending to apply for asylum. As TimesLIVE reports, the new model is intended to reduce pressure on refugee reception offices, which had previously been overcrowded.

Registration through the platform

Mmamoloko Kubayi, head of the interdepartmental committee on immigration, said that asylum seekers will first register their intention to apply on the online platform. They will then receive electronic confirmation, a registration number and an appointment date at a refugee reception office.

Applicants must also provide biometric data. The issued confirmation will not mean that refugee status or an asylum seeker visa under Section 22 of the Act has been granted, but it will serve as proof that a person has declared their intention to seek asylum.

Protection while an application is being considered

According to Kubayi, the Department of Home Affairs will instruct border services, inspectors and institutional staff not to arrest, detain or deport holders of valid confirmations solely because they do not have a visa while their applications are under consideration.

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The new procedure is being introduced after the withdrawal of a September 28 directive that caused mass unrest, including arson attacks in Soweto and Durban. The previous decision allowed foreigners to submit applications directly to ministry offices, which led to their overload.

South African authorities stress that withdrawing the directive does not cancel the obligation to comply with the Constitutional Court ruling, which provides foreigners with access to application processing centres regardless of whether they entered the country legally. The government will also apply to the court regarding a supervisory order and a transitional period to strengthen administrative, staffing and infrastructure capacity.

People whose previous asylum applications were finally rejected will not be able to submit a new application through this system. Kubayi also noted that if an applicant fails to appear for a scheduled appointment and does not request an extension for a valid reason, their application will be cancelled and the person is to be deported. According to her, deportations in the country will continue.

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