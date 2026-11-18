In the United States, Paris Hilton, together with House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee, appeared on Capitol Hill in Washington to call on the House of Representatives to pass the Defiance Act. The bill would give victims of sexual AI deepfakes the right to file civil lawsuits against people who create or distribute such content without consent.

As CNBC reports, the US Senate unanimously approved the latest version of the bill in January 2026. However, the House of Representatives has not yet voted on it. Ocasio-Cortez introduced a bipartisan counterpart of the bill in the House of Representatives in May 2025, after which it was referred to the Judiciary Committee.

Civil protection for victims

The Defiance Act is intended to close gaps in federal legislation concerning sexualized fake images and videos. If adopted, victims will be able to sue those who create, distribute, publish, commission or threaten to distribute such content without a person's consent. They will also be able to seek reimbursement of legal costs and a court order to remove the materials.

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Hilton said the technology makes it possible to turn an ordinary photo into an explicit image or video without a person's consent. According to her, digital identity protection company Loti AI, where she serves as head of advocacy, identified more than 100,000 explicit deepfakes featuring her and helped remove more than 60,000 of them.

Existing rules and support

In May 2025, President Trump signed the Take It Down Act, which made certain cases of distributing intimate images without consent, including AI-generated deepfakes, a federal crime. Platforms covered by the law must remove such content and known identical copies within 48 hours of receiving a valid request.

Supporters of the Defiance Act believe that the current law does not provide victims with a separate civil litigation mechanism and relies heavily on federal prosecutors. According to the Association to Prevent Sexual Violence, the bill has 117 endorsements, including from Microsoft, Snap and human rights organizations. In June 2026, OpenAI became the first AI company to support the initiative. The bill currently has 70 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives: 35 Democrats and 35 Republicans.

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